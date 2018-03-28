WIBW News Now!

Kansas a top state for doctors, survey says

by on March 28, 2018 at 2:52 PM (2 hours ago)

WalletHub did a survey to find out which were the best states for doctors, and Kansas is toward the top.

“We look at all 50 states plus D.C.,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Out of 51 places, Kansas ranks in the top 10, right at number 7.”

WalletHub looked at 23 different metrics.

“Some were under the opportunity and competition category,” said Gonzalez. “Obviously, job placement, number of doctor jobs available, salary, all of those things. Then, we looked at the medical environment, the quality of the public hospital system, physician assistants per capita to help with the workload, also malpractice liability insurance rates and award payouts.”

Part of the reason Kansas ranked so high is job availability.

“There is a bit of a doctor shortage in some of the more rural areas,” said Gonzalez. “While that might not be good for patients right now, that is good for doctors
right now, because that means there are more job opportunities, oftentimes higher monthly starting salaries, to get them out to those places.”

Kansas population is also still fairly well insured, so there are patients who can pay even in those areas.

Source: WalletHub
Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.