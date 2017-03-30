Kansas Action For Children Calls For Veto Override

Kansas Action for Children believes Medicaid expansion is an idea whose time has come, and they’d like to see the Kansas Legislature override Governor Sam Brownback’s veto.

“Medicaid expansion would be great for kids in Kansas,” said President and CEO Annie McKay. “Kansas Action for Children has long supported expanding KanCare through the Affordable Care Act.”

Governor Brownback said in 2014 that decisions on Medicaid expansion were the legislature’s responsibility, but he vetoed the legislation Thursday morning, in spite of what McKay believes will improve the health and well-being of children and families.

“This would go a long way in creating access to care for working Kansas families,” said McKay. “It benefits children when their parents have coverage.”

This is the second major piece of legislation Governor Brownback has vetoed this session. The first was comprehensive tax reform.

“It’s disappointing to see the Governor veto proposals put on his desk that have come with such strong margins of voting support in both chambers,” McKay said.

The override vote begins in the bills house of origin, which in this case is the Kansas House of Representatives. The motion to override was tabled on Thursday and will not be picked back up until Monday, as the House is in recess until then.