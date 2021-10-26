      Weather Alert

Kansas Adopts CDC’s Booster Recommendations

Oct 26, 2021 @ 6:47am

Kansas will adopt the Center for Disease Control’s new recommendations around Moderna and J&J booster shots, following a similar announcement last month around the Pfizer booster.

The CDC now recommends the booster shots for those who have completed their primary Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series:

  • People aged 65 years and older, regardless of a medical condition
  • Residents 18-plus in long-term care settings
  • People aged 18-plus years with underlying medical conditions
  • People aged 18-plus years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

The vaccine booster dose only applies to individuals who completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago.

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older, and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

CDC’s recommendations now also allow for a mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

To find a vaccine clinic, visit Vaccines.gov

