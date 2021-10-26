Kansas Adopts CDC’s Booster Recommendations

Kansas will adopt the Center for Disease Control’s new recommendations around Moderna and J&J booster shots, following a similar announcement last month around the Pfizer booster.
The CDC now recommends the booster shots for those who have completed their primary Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series:
The vaccine booster dose only applies to individuals who completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago.
For those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older, and were vaccinated two or more months ago.
CDC’s recommendations now also allow for a mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.
To find a vaccine clinic, visit Vaccines.gov