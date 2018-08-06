WIBW News Now!

Kansas adopts law requiring drivers to use caution when passing garbage trucks

by on August 6, 2018 at 10:56 AM (3 hours ago)

Kansas has joined 18 other states in adopting a law requiring motorists to use caution around garbage trucks by making driver carelessness a fineable offense.

A ticket for what is now known as “unlawful passing of a waste collection vehicle” will cost an offender $45 starting July 1st, 2019.  Until then, police will hand out warnings.

The Kansas law took effect this month.  Motorists are required to treat stopped garbage trucks with “due caution,” meaning they must slow down when nearing the truck and give it space when passing.

Exactly what constitutes “due caution” will depend on the given circumstances and the judgment of the enforcing police officer.  The same standards are in place for emergency vehicles.

