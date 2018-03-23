Kansas Advances To Elite 8 With 80-76 Win Over Clemson

For the third year in a row the Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the Elite 8 after the top seed in the Midwest Regional beat fifth-seeded Clemson in Omaha on Friday 80-76.

The physical stature and skill set of sophomore center Udoka Azubuike was one of the main matchups that seemed to favor Kansas before the game. That was proven true in the first half Friday night.

Azubuike scored 10 points with six rebounds in the opening period, while Clemson’s post players seemed confused in regards to how to defend him.

“We always say throw the ball inside, play around Doke ’cause it’s hard to guard him inside and he can get angles easily,” senior guard Devonte’ Graham said. “And he opens up shots for us and driving lanes.”

He got some help too, with freshman forward Silvio de Sousa playing an effective six first-half minutes. He finished an alley-oop from Graham, put together one of the best defensive sequences of the first 20 minutes on the block and stayed well-positioned en route to six early points and three early rebounds.

In the second half, it was KU’s guard play that took control. The Jayhawks got out to a 9-2 run to open the second half thanks to three straight three pointers, drawing a timeout by Clemson coach Brad Brownell and giving Kansas a lead it wouldn’t squander away.

Three-point shooting was another expected matchup win for Kansas, considering Clemson entered the Sweet 16 181st in the nation in defensive three-point percentage. The Jayhawks went just 4-of-13 from deep in the first half, but erupted for a 6-of-10 performance from downtown in the second half.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Malik Newman led the charge for the guards, scoring a team-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, continuing his red-hot postseason. Since the start of the Big 12 tournament, Newman is averaging 21.2 points per game on 57.1 percent shooting.

Malik Newman is making himself a ton of future money this postseason, I think. — Matt Galloway (@themattgalloway) March 24, 2018

“My confidence is sky high,” Newman said. “I’m not really out there thinking anymore, just playing, doing what Coach asked me to do and just trying to make plays, winning plays for the team to win.”

Azubuike got into foul trouble late but it wasn’t enough to stop him from completing a dominant game down low. The 7-foot sophomore had his sixth double-double of the year in the win before fouling out, netting 14 points with 11 rebounds.

The Tigers made a late push to close the gap, getting within four points in the waning moments of the game. Despite the pressure from Clemson, Kansas was able to hit enough free throws and made enough stops to hold on.

“They say this time of year is survive and advance, and we were able to do that,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “And [we are] certainly very happy about getting a chance to play in the biggest game of our season thus far Sunday.”

Graham had another forgettable night offensively, finishing with 16 points but shooting just 4-of-12 from the floor. When it came to the pressure of the late-game situation, though, Graham stayed even keel.

“I was just thinking ‘Take care of the ball,'” Graham said. “I knew we were going to have to make free throws to win it, and just trying to get open and knock down the free throws.”

Clemson’s Gabe Devoe did all he could to keep the Tigers in the game. He scored a game-high 31 points in the losing effort while also leading Clemson in assists with three.

Next up for the Jayhawks is a meeting with the winner of Friday night’s No. 2 Duke versus No. 11 Syracuse matchup. Kansas last played Duke last season in the Champions Classic in New York (a win), and played Syracuse in a neutral-site game earlier this season (also a win).

“I just told the guys in the locker room, I’ve been here the last two years and this year we have to get over that hump,” Graham said.

