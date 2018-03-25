Kansas Advances To Final 4 With 85-81 Win Over Duke

For the first time since 2012 and the third time under coach Bill Self, the Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the Final Four after they beat the Duke Blue Devils 85-81 in Omaha on Sunday afternoon.

Pundits, fans and Twitter users the world over were expecting the blue blood matchup to be one of the best of the tournament. It’s hard to imagine they were disappointed.

Kansas came out with a clear plan to penetrate Duke’s modified 2-3 zone, and found decent looks inside and some open looks around the perimeter.

Despite the idea, the Jayhawks trailed Duke by three at halftime. The flaw with the plan wasn’t in the schematics early on, it was the execution. KU shot just 4-of-14 from three-point range in the first half, and junior guard Lagerald Vick, who was left in soft spots of the zone seemingly by design by Duke, struggled mightily. He went 2-of-9 from the floor with four turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Still, the Jayhawks found ways to score on the longer, more athletic Blue Devils.

“I would say we just always attacked it,” senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk said. “Everybody shot it good. Everybody attacked the zone. We found their weaknesses in the middle of the zone a lot. So I think it played out well.”

On the other end, coach Bill Self and his assistants devised a fluid double-team situation on Duke’s star freshman Marvin Bagley, trying to neutralize the uber-athletic big man.

A poor rebounding team for most of the season, the Jayhawks actually out rebounded Duke by six in the first half, with a +3 margin on both the offensive and defensive glass.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Malik Newman has been one of the hottest players in the nation since the end of the regular season and he came out firing in the second half. He canned a pair of corner threes to give the Jayhawks a spark.

That spark was much-needed, because sophomore center Udoka Azubuike had to sit after just 1:13 of action in the second half after committing his third personal foul.

By the first media timeout of the second half at the 15:13 mark, Newman had already scored 10 points in the period.

Vick picked up his play as the second half moved along, hitting a pair of threes as well, which added a boost that KU needed again due to Azubuike’s foul trouble.

Despite the struggle for Azubuike, ticky-tack whistles or not, he was replaced admirably by freshman forward Silvio de Sousa. He ended up at times going toe-to-toe physically with Bagley underneath, one of the most physically impressive players in the nation.

Once Azubuike returned though, Kansas was in a tough position on defense. Returning with foul fouls at the 6:34 mark, the seven-foot center couldn’t play defense straight up. With this in mind, Duke was able to score down low, taking back the lead at 68-67 with 3:36 to play.

KU took the lead back on a lob play from Mykhailiuk to Azubuike, but on the next trip down the big man committed his fifth foul with just under two minutes to play.

After Duke’s Grayson Allen made four consecutive free throws to give Duke a three-point lead, Mykhailiuk got to play the role of hero, burying a deep three to knot the score at 72.

Allen had a chance to win it for Duke at the end of regulation, but one of the best games of the tournament thus far couldn’t end after just 40 minutes. A shot fading to his left touched every part of the rim before falling out, sending the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, it was Duke’s turn to lose a big man, with Wendell Carter Jr. picking up a foul with under three minutes to play. Newman sank one of two free throws, knotting the game back up at 76.

It wasn’t for a couple more possessions, though, that Newman etched his name in the fabric of Kansas basketball forever. With 1:49 on the clock in overtime, Newman buried a three pointer to give the Jayhawks an 81-78 lead.

“That’s what you come here for, to play in those moments,” senior guard Devonte’ Graham said. “All I kept telling the guys was players make plays. I knew we was going to make plays down the stretch, and we’ve been in plenty of situations like that. And it was fun going back and forth like that and it was just a great Elite Eight game.”

Between Duke missing several last-gasp shots and Kansas hitting enough free throws late, the Jayhawks were able to hold on to win.

Self and his team were able to assemble on stage on the court at CenturyLink Center, holding up the Midwest Regional Champions trophy after finally able to achieve what they couldn’t quite complete in their last two tries.

Newman was named the Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player, finishing Sunday with 32 points, including one of the biggest shots in program history late in overtime.

“These guys, they’ve been here plenty of times,” Newman said. “And like Coach always said at the beginning of the year, they’ve been knocking on the door the last two years. So it just means everything to see these guys be happy going to San Antonio.”

Graham, who told his teammates earlier in the week that this year they had to get over the hump and get past the Elite 8, scored 11 points with six rebounds and a team-high six assists. He was also named to the all-regional team.

Right before the final seconds ticked away, Graham and Mykhailiuk, two of the closest friends on the roster, found each other on the court and embraced.

“[W]e knew we had the game wrapped up; all we had to do was make a couple of free throws,” Graham said. “We just came and hugged each other and just said we loved each other and we’re happy that we could get over that hump.”

The Jayhawk big men both put together solid, critical games for Kansas. Before fouling out Azubuike scored nine points and pulled in eight rebounds. His freshman backup de Sousa only scored two points in the game but had 10 crucial rebounds, which tied for the team high.

On the Duke side, Bagley, who Vick said after the game was a main focal point of the Kansas game plan, finished with a double-double, scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds, but his impact was neutralized largely by the efforts of Mykhailiuk, who was tasked with guarding the big man for most of the contest.

“I thought [Mykhailiuk’s] defense was unbelievable,” Self said. “I don’t know that anybody had a better game than what Svi had.”

Allen, in his last collegiate game for the Blue Devils, scored 12 points on just 3-of-13 shooting.

Next up for the Jayhawks is a trip to San Antonio for the Final Four, where they’ll take on the East Regional winner, Villanova. Kansas and Villanova, who met in the Elite Eight back in 2016, will tip off on Saturday, March 25, 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first national semifinal at 6:09.

