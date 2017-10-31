Kansas advocates bring data about cannabis use to opioid discussion

A medical marijuana advocacy group, Bleeding Kansas Advocates, has a compilation of data comparing opioid addiction in states with or without legalized marijuana available on its website.

“We know overdose deaths decline by over 25 percent in states where patients have access to a safer pain management choice,” said Lisa Sublett with Bleeding Kansas. “We also know that those seeking hospitalization for opioid addiction goes down, we know prescription use across the board goes down. We know that Medicare and Medicaid prescription costs go down. We know from other research and studies that nine out of ten patients prefer cannabis to opioids. Most people find it controls their pain better, but they also find the side effects more manageable.”

The idea is not to change everyone’s pain management, but to put another option on the table.

“Oftentimes, doctors will change medicines for a patient if they find the side effects are giving them issues and they want to try something different,” said Sublett. “A hundred and fifty million Americans now have access to a safer choice. We’re just saying that it’s time that Kansas patients have that same safer option. Seventy-six million Americans live in chronic pain. That’s more than diabetes, heart disease and cancer put together.”

Sublett notes that some areas in the U.S. are using cannabis in much the same way it was used in the distant past.

“You have some states who have even added it as a medically supported strategy for addiction,” said Sublett. “That’s not new. Cannabis sativa was part of the American pharmacopoeia for over a hundred years. During the first opium crisis, people may remember the opium dens and all of that, doctors in America were prescribing cannabis sativa to help people get off of opium. Even under the Shafer Commission under Nixon, they said that part of the medical research that they thought that it would be important to pursue would be as treatment for alcoholism.”

The next step in Kansas is already in the Legislature.

“The Kansas Safe Access Act is in the Senate and House health committees,” said Sublett. “It’s SB 187 in the Senate and it’s HB 2348 in the House. You can contact Vicki Schmidt, who is the chair of the Senate committee and you can contact Dan Hawkins, who is the chair of the House health committee and say give this bill a hearing this session. We’ve been promised hearings this session, but we hear mixed things on that. We would appreciate the public’s support to demand that the bills get a hearing. Let us present the data, let us present the research, the evidence and

then, if so, let us get it to the floor, let it be debated.”

Sublett said 76 percent of Kansans support safe and legal access for patients whose medical providers believe that medical cannabis could help them.