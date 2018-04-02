Kansas AG believes people should be asked about Article 6 of Kansas Constitution, but doesn’t see it as a solution to current suit

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt believes that the people of Kansas need to be heard on the school finance issue again after more than 50 years of court cases.

“What I would do is sort of immaterial,” said Schmidt to the House Judiciary Committee on Monday. “It’s what you all can get two-thirds and two-thirds to do. To achieve what I’ve been talking about. Asking the people of the state whether they wish to reaffirm the path that we’re on, in terms of how Article 6 has been construed and applied, by rejecting a proposal to change, or to affirm a desire to go in, in some manner, a different direction from the path we’ve been on.”

Notwithstanding that fact, Schmidt also believes that regardless of whether or not the Kansas Legislature ultimately puts a Constitutional Amendment on the ballot to end the cycle of school finance litigation, the current Legislature will have to deal with the remedial phase of the case that is before them now, commonly called Gannon V. It’s simply too late for that.

“Certainly not by April 30 in the current round of decision,” said Schmidt. “As I testified in December, I may have passed over that here, I’m not here suggesting that amending the Constitution is a way to alleviate the need for you all to comply with the orders that are currently pending, whatever compliance means and whatever you do in response. I don’t think, timeline wise that is possible.”

Schmidt further clarified that he doesn’t think the people of Kansas would accept that as a remedy for the current situation, either.

“I would lay a pretty good wager within the boundaries of the Kansas Lottery provisions, that, if you were to put on the ballot an amendment that were honestly characterized as truncating the current suit in lieu of responding to it, my judgment is, I am skeptical that it would pass by a majority of qualified electors of the state,” Schmidt said.

Neither chamber has passed a school finance bill as yet and a response is required by April 30.