Kansas AG comments on additional scheduled hearing for prospective Supreme Court justice

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who says he assaulted her in high school will both testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt sent a letter urging Kavanaugh’s confirmation in conjunction with 25 other attorneys general prior to the disclosure of the high school incident.

“The U.S. Senate has decided to have an additional hearing and allow both Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser to have their day in court, so to speak,” said Schmidt. “We’ll see where all of that leads. It’s all an unfortunate circumstance. The timing is unfortunate. I think it’s important that everything be heard out and then the Senate will make its decision.”

Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford both say they are willing to testify.