Kansas Ag Exports Up

New figures show that Kansas exported $5.35 billion in agricultural goods in 2021.
This is the first time that Kansas agriculture exports exceeded $5 billion in at least a decade.
Those exports were also $1.3 billion, or over 32%, more than 2020.
The top export for Kansas in 2021 was meat, which made up just over 54 percent of all agriculture exports.
The second was cereals making up just under 40 percent.
Other products exported include oilseed, vinegar, beverages, dairy products, milling products, fats, vegetables, flour, and starch, among other products.
Kansas exported agricultural products to 187 foreign markets in 2021.
Mexico, Japan, and China were the top three countries to purchase Kansas agricultural goods.
Mexico purchased over 44 percent of all agriculture exports.
Japan followed by purchasing just under 20 percent, and China was third with just under 17 percent.
South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brazil were other countries in the top ten.