Kansas AG joins five states in an effort to dismiss University of Arkansas lawsuit

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined top prosecutors from Arkansas and four other states in support of the University of Arkansas’ request to dismiss a former student’s lawsuit against the school.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a legal brief Monday in support of dismissing the lawsuit.

Attorneys general from Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas also joined in the filing.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman who told police and school officials she’d been raped in her dorm room by another student in October 2014.

The lawsuit says the university violated Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination at schools that receive federal funding.

Rutledge’s office argues that the state’s sovereign immunity, when a state is immune from civil suit or criminal prosecution, should force a federal appellate court to dismiss the lawsuit.