Kansas AG reminds Kansans of potential exposure from 2017 Equifax breach and new legislation to make freezing credit easier

Thanks to a filing by Equifax, we now know more about how much of Americans information was compromised in their data breach back in 2017.

“We already knew that nearly one in three Kansans had personal information exposed because of the Equifax data breach last year,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “In this new filing that Equifax has registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we learned some more details about what type of information was exposed. We know that out of the 146 million people nationwide, including about 1.1 million in Kansas, who had information exposed, almost all of them, more than 145 million out of 146, had their Social Security numbers exposed, obviously their names, and about 100 million, just under 100 million had their home addresses exposed.”

Unfortunately, some subsets of that group were even further put at risk.

“Driver’s license numbers, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, credit card numbers with expiration dates, tax id numbers, that sort of thing,” said Schmidt. “What we now know is a greater level of detail about the risk that everybody whose data was breached is going to face going forward. That information is out there.”

If you want to put a credit freeze on your accounts to be on the safe side, that will be easier in Kansas beginning this summer.

“Effective the first of July, it will cost nothing to put a freeze on your credit reports for any of the credit reporting bureaus, not just Equifax, nor will it cost anything to lift that freeze temporarily if you legitimately want to open credit,” said Schmidt. “It’s still a pain in the neck. It’s extra steps. It’s extra paperwork, if you will.”

Consumers can find more information about how to protect themselves from data breaches at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.