Kansas AG Schmidt Says Watch Out for “Tracing” Apps
You may have heard about apps for your phone that claim to help contain the spread of COVID-19 through contact tracing. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt – along with many other state AG’s – has reservations about those apps.
In a letter sent Google and Apple’s Chief Executive Officers, Schmidt joined 36 other state and territory attorneys general asking them to take responsibility for policing the growing number of contact tracing and related notification apps available for download through their platforms.
They want the companies to verify that every app labeled or marketed as related to contact tracing or exposure notification is affiliated with a government public health authority, or a hospital or university in the U.S. that is working with public health authorities.
Kansas law prohibits state and local governments from using contact tracing apps and similar means of electronic tracking citizens’ movements and associations.
That means no contact tracing app is lawfully affiliated with any government health authority in Kansas.
To view the letter, you can click here.