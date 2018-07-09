Kansas AG, statewide partners join to announce new public awareness campaign to ‘Demand An End’ to sex trafficking

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office held a press conference on Monday to announce a new statewide public awareness campaign to Demand an End to sex trafficking in the state.

“We’re here today, because buying sex is not a victimless crime,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “It is not a victimless crime. Kansas, as a state government entity, has made great progress in recent years in catching up with the good work that’s been done by many of our citizens and private organizations over the years in combating commercial sexual exploitation and the trafficking in human beings, particularly the sex trafficking in human beings.”

But, there’s still more Kansans can do.

“One area in which we need to do better, is in focusing on deterring the demand for commercial sex, which ultimately is what drives the marketplace that in turn enables traffickers to make money off the selling and buying of others,” Schmidt said.

Barry Feaker with Freedom Now makes an important point about enforcement that involves all of the dozens of organizations represented at Monday’s event.

“Unless somebody’s willing to testify, then you don’t have people who are going to be put in jail,” said Feaker. “You have to help those individuals know that they’re safe. This may take a long time, small steps that were mentioned. The organizations that are represented here today that are on the front lines in Wichita, Kansas City, Topeka, everywhere here, those are the ones we need to learn from. We need to support them, because this demand will keep going on as long as people don’t know that there’s a way out.”

Sex trafficking, a modern form of slavery, is one of the largest and fastest growing criminal industries in the world. The driving force behind domestic sex trafficking is the demand for commercial sex. If nobody purchased individuals for sex, the crime of sex trafficking wouldn’t exist. To sign the petition to Demand an End to sex buying, visit DemandAnEnd.KS.gov.