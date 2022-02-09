Kansas AG Wants New Gun Law

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants a new law he believes will lessen crimes involving firearms.
Convicted felons are already prohibited by law from possessing firearms, but some still carry firearms while committing new felonies.
They could be sentenced to prison rather than placed on probation under newly proposed legislation.
Legislators this week introduced the Reduce Armed Violence Act.
The measure would require that felons who illegally possess firearms while they commit new violent felonies would be imprisoned for the weapons charge in addition to any penalty for the new violent felony they have committed.
The sentence for the weapons violation would be served consecutively to any other sentence the person receives for the underlying violent crime, and would range from 7 months to 23 months of jail time, depending on the offender’s criminal history.