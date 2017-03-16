WIBW News Now!

Kansas agency: Budget move would harm services for disabled

by on March 16, 2017 at 1:00 PM (30 mins ago)

A Kansas state agency says an action taken by a legislative committee would devastate in-home services for the disabled and their providers.

Spokeswoman Angela de Rocha said Wednesday that the state Department for Aging and Disability Services would be forced to cut rates paid to providers of in-home services by 56 percent through June. In-home services include help with chores or personal care such as bathing to help the disabled stay in their homes.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday removed $42 million from the agency’s current budget before approving a bill that would keep the budget
balanced through June.

Committee members said they need more details about how the money would be spent and intend to add dollars back later when they have more information.

