Kansas agency’s dress code bans short skirts, tight clothes

Short skirts and revealing shirts are among the garments Kansas Department of Revenue employees are barred from wearing under a new dress code.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Revenue Secretary Sam Williams authorized implementation of the fashion rules Monday.

Employees who meet face-to-face with customers aren’t allowed to expose people to “obscene or offensive tattoos or facial or body piercings.” The policy also

stipulates clothing with a deep neckline may be worn only with a “non-revealing shirt underneath.”

Dress and skirt hems more than 3 inches above the knee are banned, as is clothing that reveals undergarments or the wearer’s anatomy. Agency spokeswoman

Jeannine Koranda says the goal is to “present a professional image” to customers.

But Democratic Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, of Topeka, says it’s “over-the-top.”