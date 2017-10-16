Kansas AG’s office targeting student loan scammers

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is joining the Federal Trade Commission and ten of his colleagues from other states in a coordinated crackdown against student loan scammers.

“The student loan market is the second largest debt market after mortgages,” said Schmidt. “We learned ten years ago about what can happen when you get bad actors or fast and loose actors in the mortgage marketplace. We’ve now focused our attention on the student loan marketplace. There’s more than $1.4 trillion in outstanding student loan balances around the country.”

Around 42 million Americans have student loan debt.

“Whenever you have a lot of money in a large marketplace, there’s always a minority of players who become scammers and crooks and think they’re entitled to easy or free money,” said Schmidt. “That’s the case in the student loan marketplace, as well.”

Student-loan debt relief scams lure borrowers into paying up front fees in exchange for promises of reduced payments or loan forgiveness.

“Mostly, we looked this time, at companies that promise quick and easy debt pay off,” said Schmidt. “You know, there is no free lunch, as the expression goes. You’ve got to pay the debt and the reasonable interest rates. Somebody who promises you something for nothing in terms of debt relief almost certainly is promising something that’s unlawful or they can’t deliver.”

If you think you have been scammed by one of these companies, check with the attorney general’s office by calling (800) 432-2310.