Kansas Airports Receive CARES Grants
Eighty airports across the state will be receiving a total of $53 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration through the “Phase III Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security” – or CARES – Act.
Most of the Kansas airports will be receiving 20 to 30 thousand dollars, with some of the larger facilities receiving more.
- Garden City will get nearly $18 million.
- Topeka Regional Airport’s grant is almost $17 million.
- Wichita will get over 11 million.
- Manhattan will receive just over two million, while Salina will get nearly two million.
- Hays is the only other airport getting over one million.
Local airports, like airports across the nation, have seen dramatically less traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration screened just shy of 95,000 people at airport checkpoints across the country — a 96% drop from the 2.3 million who passed through on the equivalent day last year.