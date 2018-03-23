WIBW News Now!

Kansas asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn rule that prevents state from cutting off Planned Parenthood funds

by on March 23, 2018 at 11:54 AM (27 mins ago)

Kansas is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that prevents the state from cutting off Medicaid funds to a Planned Parenthood affiliate.

Republican Governor Jeff Colyer said Thursday that the state is seeking to reverse a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision last month.  Colyer is a strong abortion opponent.

The appeals court’s decision left in place a lower court’s preliminary injunction blocking a move by Kansas in 2015 to end its contract with Planned Parenthood Great Plains.  It was the fifth of six appeals courts to uphold patients’ right to receive health care from their preferred qualified provider.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains operates two health centers in Kansas.  One in the Kansas City area performs abortions but Medicaid seldom covers such procedures.

