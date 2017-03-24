Kansas Association of School Boards Doesn’t Believe Current House School Funding Plan Has Enough New Money

The Kansas Association of School Boards testified as a neutral party to the proposed school finance formula in the Kansas House this week, because they don’t believe there’s enough additional money that is proposed to be spent.

“The bill would add about $75 million in state aid,” said KASB Vice President for Advocacy Mark Tallman. “It would give districts the ability to raise about another $20 million locally if they wanted. That sounds like a tremendous amount of money. But, if you sort of compare what it’s applied to, the budgets districts are getting to spend this year, it’s about a 2.3 percent increase.”

That increase would barely beat inflationary estimates.

“The state experts believe that inflation next year will be just under 2 percent,” said Tallman. “Our point was, we have been falling behind inflation, really since 2008.”

Part of the Gannon decision was based on a lack of positive outcomes for groups that have traditionally struggled to achieve in Kansas.

“This bill is really providing a maybe .3 to .4 percent increase,” said Tallman. “That’s the important thing to understand. When you change the definition of how you calculate what we call a base, its hard to make apples to apples comparisons. The point is, this proposal, for the most part, is just sort of shifting around and relabeling money.”

The Kansas Supreme Court did not give a specific amount of increase to the Legislature to put in. They simply asked that the new formula be reasonably calculated to achieve outcomes that satisfy the Rose capacities, which are educational measures used in another school finance case in Kentucky, and which Kansas has taken on as a model. The hearing on the bill will continue Monday.