How the Kansas Association of School Boards spent their summer vacation

The Kansas Association of School Boards spent its summer vacation traveling across the state asking educators and communities how they feel about the state of Kansas K-12 education.

“There is a lot of excitement among school leaders and others about what’s happening to Kansas education right now,” said Mark Tallman, Vice-President for Advocacy with KASB. “I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm about our State Board of Education’s new vision for a better focus on how to help kids really be successful and some of the changes they’ve made in accountability that we think will give kind of a broader definition of student success to help kids be better

prepared.”

Educators and communities also feel they are getting access to more resources this year, both in money and ideas.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm for the Legislature’s response on school funding and increased funding for K-12 education operating budgets,” said Tallman. “There’s enthusiasm for some of the new things that we’re looking at like the school redesign program where schools have been selected to think about ways to change how they operate to help us do a better job of reaching some of the students who haven’t been successful and help those who are doing well do even better. That’s all very gratifying.”

There are concerns in some quarters as to how achievement will be measured in any new system that might be created.

“We’ve kind of been through a time in recent years where a lot of the focus has been looking at standardized test scores,” said Tallman. “I think there’s wide belief that’s too narrow and in some ways counterproductive. There’s more understanding that we’re going to have to help more kids get prepared for post-secondary training, so they can get some type of an education after high school, whether that’s a traditional college degree or a technical certificate. There’s also a belief we need to do a better job of recognizing other things that kids may do to become successful, whether that’s getting training in a particular industry or on the job experience that can help students be successful.”

This will require a better understanding between K-12 and higher education on what will be accepted for credit and in which programs and what are proper admission standards depending on a student’s individual career track.