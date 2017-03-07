Kansas Attorney General Highlights Change In Relationship Between Administrations

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt traveled to Washington last month.

“We have a National Association of State and Territorial Attorneys General,” said Schmidt. “We meet about this time of the year every year for a winter meeting. It’s historically been in Washington. I’m the incoming President of the organization.”

An old tradition was revived by the new administration.

“President Trump was kind enough to, I think, restart the tradition of the President inviting the NAG leadership to come to the White House,” said Schmidt. “Apparently, that used to happen prior to my serving in this position, but it’s a tradition President Obama discontinued. President Trump apparently is now restarting it.”

One important contrast between the new administration and the previous one is its less adversarial relationship with the attorneys general.

“We’ve spent a lot of time over the last six years engaged with Federal agencies, challenging Federal agency actions that we think were beyond the authority that Congress gave to the agency,” said Schmidt. “Obviously, some of that’s resulted in litigation and that’s part of what we discussed with the President, was our desire for things to get back to what has been the norm, where disputes about agency authority get handled by a President who sets limits on his agencies and enforces them, or by Congress that does real and meaningful oversight of agencies and reins them in.”

One example of reining in agencies was the Executive Order that imposed new limits on the Waters of The U.S. rule. It was signed by President Trump last week.