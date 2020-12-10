Kansas Attorney General Schmidt Joins Facebook Suit
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Facebook, alleging the company is engaging in business activities that stifle competition to protect its monopoly while at the same time reducing user privacy and online options.
Schmidt joined a lawsuit alleging that Facebook violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, in addition to multiple violations of Section 7 of the Clayton Act.
Both federal acts govern business practices as they relate to antitrust and monopolies.
The lawsuit alleges that, over the past decade, Facebook has illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner, and cut services to smaller threats, depriving users from the benefits of competition and reducing privacy protections and services along the way.
The coalition of attorneys general of 48 states, territories, and the District of Columbia is asking the court to halt Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct, and block the company from continuing the behavior in the future.
The coalition also asks the court to restrain Facebook from making acquisitions in excess of $10 million without advance notice to the plaintiff states.