Kansas Attorney General seeking clarity on gubernatorial residency

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office is trying to make sure that candidates for Governor of Kansas are from Kansas.

“It seems common sense,” said Schmidt. “Of course, the question is not, is it common sense, the question is, is it the law? We think it is, even though we readily concede there’s no explicit statute in Kansas that says candidates for Governor must reside in the state.”

The other 49 states have clear statutes on the matter.

“We do have a lot of provisions enacted in the statute over the years by the Legislature that either strongly imply or presuppose that a candidate for Governor or Governor must live within the state,” said Schmidt. “For example, there’s a provision in the statutes that govern nominations, how one becomes a candidate, that provides that if you are nominated by petition, that the petition has to be attested that the candidate is in a certain city in the state of Kansas,

that’s a phrase that exists in the petition process.”

Schmidt says there’s no reason he can think of that the Legislature would have explicitly required those running by petition be from Kansas and those paying to be on the ballot not be. Also, campaign finance disputes are to be resolved in the Kansas court in the candidate’s home county. That can’t happen if the person doing the violating doesn’t live in a Kansas county.

“The reason we’re doing it now is that we think it’s better for everyone to have that answer before out of state candidates wind up potentially on the ballot, the votes get cast, maybe it’s a close election, then there’s a dispute, but you can’t really unring the bell,” Schmidt said. “It’s better for everyone to have the answer. What makes it unusual this year is that 10 people, 10, who live outside the state of Kansas, have already filed the preliminary paperwork to run for Kansas Governor. That’s never happened before and that’s why it’s never been an issue before.”

The lawsuit only addresses the legality of out-of-state candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor and not for other statewide elected offices.