Kansas Attorney General urges people take advantage of Drug Take Back Day Saturday

A twice-yearly event across the country, Drug Take-Back Day, is an opportunity for Kansans to get rid of their unused medications this weekend.

“It’s coming up this coming Saturday, April 28,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “There are going to be locations all over the state, mostly at law enforcement agencies, but not all, where people can clean out the medicinge cabinet, take those excess pills and presecriptions that are no longer needed and drop them off, no questions asked for safe and secure destruction.”

The reason this is important is a phenomenon called drug diversion.

“Drugs in medicine cabinets that can be stolen or misused are a substantial source of initial addiction,” said Schmidt. “There are people who wind up getting hooked and then wind up having to turn to other markets.”

In fact, even if you don’t know anyone who would use your old medicine, it’s still important to get rid of it.

“It’s a matter of personal responsibility,” said Schmidt. “Each of us, when we are prescribed medications for an affliction or a situation, have responsibility to properly handle those medications until they are either consumed or they are properly destroyed.”

For information on the closest disposal sites, go here.