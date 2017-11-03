Kansas Attorney General urging that SCOTUS hear E-commerce case

Kansas Attorney General is joining his colleagues across the country in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a

25-year-old decision regarding e-commerce.

“Way back in 1992, when the Internet was young and Internet commerce was something most people hadn’t really dealt with and certainly it wasn’t central to our lives the way it is today, the U.S. Supreme Court addressed the question of whether a state like Kansas that imposes a retail sales tax, if you go down to the local store and buy a widget, can force an out-of-state, online company that sells products into Kansas, but does not have a presence in Kansas, no building, no bricks or mortar, to collect that sales tax. The Supreme Court said, no Kansas cannot do that, because the interstate commerce clause of the Constitution bars it.”

The Court made a test that the AG’s think is not a proper fit.

“They created what they call the physical presence rule,” said Schmidt. “The test for whether or not sales tax can be collected is does the retailer have a physical presence in the state that levies the tax. That’s been the rule, the Constitutional rule, for 25 years now.”

This puts local retailers at a competitive disadvantage on price at least equal to the sales tax their jurisdiction charges.

“The Internet’s exploded,” Schmidt said. “That rule today leads to some really unfair results. It means, for example, that the Mom and Pop shop down on Main Street has to collect sales tax when it sells to somebody in the local community, but Joesworld.com from Maine or Vermont that has no connection to Kansas, but is selling products here in competition with our local Main Street business, does not have to collect and remit sales tax. That’s not fair to local folks in Kansas. It’s also not fair to Kansas taxpayers, who are essentially subsidizing these out of state businesses.”

Schmidt and the attorneys general of 35 other states and the District of Columbia are urging the Supreme Court to hear a new case from South Dakota and use it to overrule the 1992 Quill v. North Dakota decision that adopted the physical-presence rule.

The court’s decision on whether or not to take the case should come out next week.