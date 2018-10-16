Kansas Attorneys for Kelly group questions Kobach qualifications based on actions as lawyer

A group that calls itself Kansas Attorneys for Kelly was formed last week and their question about the qualifications of Kris Kobach for office isn’t at its root, political.

“Just by observing Kobach over the years, it’s become clear that he really is not a very good attorney,” said Leawood lawyer and Republican Paul Snyder. “We can talk about the reasons that we’ve come to those conclusions. If you assume that someone, his chosen profession is an attorney, went to a very good law school and he received a law degree, but, if you’re not good at your chosen profession, why in the world would anyone want someone like that to be the chief executive of the state?

Snyder and his wife are both trial attorneys. They went to the arguments in Kansas City, Kansas on the federal voting rights case back in March. The case was a curiosity to them.

“Why would an attorney essentially represent himself?” asked Snyder. “That’s usually the number one rule that you’re not supposed to do. You don’t represent yourself. We were just kind of curious. We went up there and spent a day and watched the trial. I was blown away by the incompetence of the Kobach team. They just didn’t know so many basic things, how to get a document into evidence, how to get an expert witness to give an opinion, how to use deposition testimony from a live witness, how to use that in trial.”

Judge Julie Robinson finally had to get somewhat parental to get things done.

“She’s very patient, at first,” said Snyder. “Eventually, she said, I mean, come on guys, don’t you know evidence 101? She basically had to lead them through these very basic things and it just, you know, it was an embarrassment to us as Kansas attorneys in watching this. More people need to be aware of this particularly, if he thinks he’s qualified and has the appropriate credentials to run the state.”

Robinson then doubled down after Kobach’s behavior in her opinion defied the court.

“Not only did he lose the case, but the judge found that he violated a court order, held him in contempt and ordered that he pay the ACLU’s attorney’s fees on the particular motion. That just doesn’t happen. That’s not a common thing. I’ve been practicing law for 30 years. I’ve never been held in contempt. I’ve never been sanctioned and ordered to pay attorney’s fees and in fact, I don’t know any of my friends and my colleagues who ever had that happen to them.”

Kansas attorneys who want to join Kansas Attorneys for Kelly can send a message via the Facebook page, or email carly@boothewalsh.com.