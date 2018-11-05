Kansas Auctioneer Wins Regionals Qualifying For World Livestock Auctioneer Championship

Lynn Langvardt, Chapman, was named champion in the recent Western Regional Qualifying event of the 2019 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship (WLAC).

Delta Sales Yard, Delta, Colorado, hosted the second of three WLAC qualifying events October 27.

Fourteen contestants competed for a top 10 placing to enter the world championship at Tulare Sales Yard in Tulare, California.

“I’m extremely humbled to win this qualifying competition,” Langvardt said. “There were a lot of great auctioneers who did an outstanding job of working for both the sellers and buyers.”

Langvardt has been a regional champion two other times since his first competition in 1998. He moves onto the WLAC Semi-Finals competition with two parts, an interview and live auction selling.

Langvardt is a second-generation auctioneer. He grew up working weekly sales at the auction market his father Howard Langvardt both owned and served as auctioneer. Langvardt decided at an early age he wanted to make auctioneering his full-time career.

“A large portion of my win was dedicated to my dad who taught me to be an auctioneer,” Langvardt credited. “I also am so appreciative of the many sellers and buyers I’ve worked with over the years. I’m looking forward to representing them at the 2019 championship in California.”

The Langvardt family has owned Junction City Livestock Sales in Junction City, for 53 years and Clay Center Livestock Sales in Clay Center, for 22 years.

The auction markets are a fourth generational family business, starting with his grandfather Vern Langvardt.

Lynn Langvardt’s mother Ann Langvardt and his brothers Karl and Mitch and their families are all part of the businesses.

Langvardt was sponsored in the regional event by LaCrosse Livestock Market, LaCrosse, where he also sells livestock every week.

Judges for each qualifying event are livestock market owners and managers from across the United States.

Competition featured a live cattle sale with actual bidders in the seats. Contestants were judged on the clarity and quality of their auction chant.

They were also evaluated on their presentation and ability to catch bids and conduct the sale. Judges were given an opportunity to express personal opinion if they would hire the auctioneer for their sale business.

In June 1963, the Livestock Marketing Association had the first annual World Livestock Auctioneer Championship in Denver, Colorado.

The purpose is to spotlight top livestock auctioneers and salute their traditionally important role in the competitive livestock marketing process.

Though the rules have changed, the enthusiasm for the competition hasn’t. On average each year, nearly 100 auctioneers enter the qualifying events. Only 31 (10 from each qualifying event, one from competition at Calgary Stampede) are selected to compete in the WLAC.

The Livestock Marketing Association is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, with more than 800 member businesses.