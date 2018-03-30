Kansas autism treatment provider dealing with state, federal red tape

An autism treatment provider that focuses on rural areas of Kansas is having some financial troubles due to lack of reimbursement from government insurance plans for services rendered. Integrated Behavioral Technologies, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit that strives to provide evidence-based services for children with special needs in a child’s home and community by helping individuals overcome barriers to service such as income, geographic location, or lack of

system knowledge.

Associate Executive Director Katrina Ostmeyer, PhD, explains some of the issues the provider has been facing.

“We work primarily under insurance reimbursement,” said Ostmeyer. “Over the last about 8-10 years, there’s been a series of legislative changes that have slowly been able to cover Applied Behavior Analysis as a medically necessary service with insurance.”

Many of IBT’s clients are low-income kids.

“We are primarily funded by Medicaid dollars,” said Ostmeyer. “These are the populations we work with, which reimburses at about 50 to 75 percent of the average rate for the services that we provide. Many people who are service providers in the state of Kansas know there have been systemic issues with the KanCare program.”

Those reimbursement issues have made the cash flow situation difficult, but Ostmeyer said IBT is working with the state’s Medicaid director to hopefully cut through some of that red tape. The problem has become wider, though, because of a change at the federal level.

“On January 1st, the government contract for TRICARE services, which are the military insurance benefit across the nation, switched to a new contractor,” said Ostmeyer. “They switched from UnitedHealthcare to Health Net. There have been a series of issues. One of the biggest issues our agency has faced is that only two of our service providers managed to make it into the new system, so we’ve got over $50,000 in denials from TRICARE.”

Applied Behavior Analysis clients frequently need between 25 and 40 hours a week of treatment. If you’d like information on what to tell legislators at the state and federal level about the situation, email IBT at admin@ibt-inc.org.

Some military families will not be receiving in-home services starting at the beginning of April due to the lack of reimbursement. Also, if you’d like to donate, you can do that here.

Full disclosure: Nick Gosnell’s son is an IBT client.