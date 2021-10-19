      Weather Alert

Kansas Average Gas Price Reaches $3 Mark

Oct 19, 2021 @ 7:15am

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Kansas has reached the three-dollar per gallon line.

Triple-A of Kansas says that the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded regular gas is now three dollars per gallon.

A month ago, that price was $2.91 a gallon, and a year ago, it was a dollar, ninety-one per gallon.

There are, as always, regional differences.

In the larger cities, Topeka has the least-expensive fuel, coming in at $2.96 a gallon.

Kansas City, Kansas is next, at $2.97, and then Wichita at $2.98.

Lawrence sits at $2.99 a gallon, and Manhattan reaches the highest mark of the metro areas, charging an average of $3.02 per gallon.

Still, the Kansas average of three dollars per gallon looks pretty good when compared to the national average, which is almost 33 cents a gallon more.

According to the Triple-A, high crude prices remain the main culprit for rising pump prices.

You May Also Like
VIDEO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show
Ichabods Stun Second Ranked Bearcats
Jayhawks Leipold
Kansas Jayhawks embarrassed on homecoming by Texas Tech
Maple Leaf Festival Attracts Folks From All Around To Baldwin City
Turkey Product Recalled
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On