Kansas Average Gas Price Reaches $3 Mark

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Kansas has reached the three-dollar per gallon line.
Triple-A of Kansas says that the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded regular gas is now three dollars per gallon.
A month ago, that price was $2.91 a gallon, and a year ago, it was a dollar, ninety-one per gallon.
There are, as always, regional differences.
In the larger cities, Topeka has the least-expensive fuel, coming in at $2.96 a gallon.
Kansas City, Kansas is next, at $2.97, and then Wichita at $2.98.
Lawrence sits at $2.99 a gallon, and Manhattan reaches the highest mark of the metro areas, charging an average of $3.02 per gallon.
Still, the Kansas average of three dollars per gallon looks pretty good when compared to the national average, which is almost 33 cents a gallon more.
According to the Triple-A, high crude prices remain the main culprit for rising pump prices.