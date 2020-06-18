Kansas-Based Hunting Organization Sues Wisconsin Agency
A Kansas-based hunting advocacy group has filed a lawsuit seeking to force the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to restart in-person hunter education courses.
Wisconsin law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1973, to complete a hunter education course to obtain a hunting license and hunt alone. DNR officials canceled department-sponsored in-person courses in March as part of fighting COVID-19.
The group “Hunter Nation” is based in Mission, Kansas.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative activist law firm, filed the lawsuit on the group’s behalf.
The hunting group alleges that the DNR is denying people the right to hunt, and lacks the authority to cancel in-person educational courses.
The state constitution guarantees the right to hunt and state law requires the DNR make hunter safety courses available to the public, the lawsuit argues.
The state Supreme Court struck down Governor Tony Evers stay-at-home order in May, and the governor’s state of emergency declaration expired that same month.