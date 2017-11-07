Kansas Beats Down on Fort Hays State 86-57 to Close Exhibition Slate

With just three days to go before their regular season opener, the Kansas Jayhawks took to James Naismith Court one last time in exhibition play on Tuesday night. The game went just as expected, with Kansas blowing out Fort Hays State 86-57.

KU wowed the home crowd early on, opening the scoring with an alley-oop jam from sophomore forward Udoka Azubuike to flush home a lob from senior guard Devonte’ Graham. In fact, that was the first of three high-flying connections for Graham and Azubuike in the first half.

While the Jayhawks made their fair share of flashy plays, they played a sloppy half overall, going into halftime with just a five-point lead on the Tigers. There were even 10 lead changes in the opening period, thanks in large part to lethal long-range shooting by Fort Hays State. The tandem of Hadley Gillum and Trey O’Neil went 4-6 from three-point range in the first half for the Tigers.

Early in the second half, Kansas started to clean up a bit, thanks in large part to freshman forward Billy Preston, specifically his slam on a lob from Graham and a finesse lay in at the basket just before the under-16 timeout.

In the end, Kansas just had too much firepower for Fort Hays State to handle, as the Jayhawks methodically dissected the Tigers defense down the stretch to seal the win. The late dominance was orchestrated largely by Azubuike, whose size and strength overpowered the Tigers’ bigs.

Graham led the way for the Jayhawks with 25 points on 8-12 shooting, including going 6-10 from three-point range. Azubuike contributed 15 points as well, along with 9 rebounds. Four different Jayhawks scored in double figures for the game.

Fort Hays State was led in scoring by Gillum and O’Neil, who each scored 14 points in the loss.

The exhibition slate is now over for the Jayhawks, with their season opener against Tennessee State next on the horizon. Kansas beat Tennessee State in the only previous meeting between the two schools, an 89-54 blowout in 2006.