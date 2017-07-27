Kansas has big winners, including a new millionaire

It was a huge night for lottery players in Kansas Wednesday, particularly in Powerball.

“We do have a million dollar winner,” said Sally Lunsford with the Kansas Lottery. “That ticket would match the first five numbers and it’s worth $1 million.”

That ticket was sold in south-central Kansas.

“We also have a $50,000 winner from last night’s Powerball drawing,” said Lunsford. “That was sold in northeast Kansas. They would have matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball.”

One big jackpot in a Kansas only game is still up for grabs, though.

“The Super Kansas cash jackpot continues its record-breaking roll at $3.62 million for Saturday,” said Lunsford.

For information on all Kansas Lottery games, go to kslottery.com.