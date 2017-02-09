WIBW News Now!

Kansas bill requires more details about abortion providers

by on February 9, 2017 at 4:50 AM (4 hours ago)

KSLeg Abortion

A proposed law in Kansas would require that women seeking an abortion be given details about the abortion provider’s medical credentials, malpractice insurance and any past disciplinary action. And that it be printed in a specific 12-point font.

Kansas law already requires that women receive their abortion provider’s name, details about the procedure and its risks, and other information.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the legislation would require more details about abortion providers, including when they received their medical degrees and started working, and any past disciplinary action.

The bill also requires that the information to be printed in black ink, in 12-point Times New Roman font.

Supporters say the additional information would provide necessary transparency.

Opponents say the bill is designed to undermine confidence in the physicians.

