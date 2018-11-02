The Kansas Jayhawks closed their 2018 exhibition slate with another win on Thursday night, knocking off the Washburn Ichabods 79-52 in a game that, while sloppy, still featured a borderline preposterous run that turned a dogfight into a laugher.

Washburn is far from a pushover, even for the top-ranked team in the country. The Division II Ichabods were picked third in the preseason MIAA poll, and they hung tough with the Jayhawks throughout a majority of the game.

In fact, Washburn was able to trim a deficit to just seven points early in the second half. Kansas responded, though, going on an 8-0 run of its own to reclaim momentum and eventually put the game out of reach.

After struggling to open the second half, a white-hot streak of three-point shooting helped propel the Jayhawks to the next level. KU unleashed a 35-7 run after a coach Bill Self timeout that served as Washburn’s death knell.

“I thought we competed pretty hard for the most part,” Washburn coach Brett Ballard said. “We were hanging around for the first four or five minutes of the second half, then the wheels kind of came off a little bit.”

Just like the first exhibition game for the Jayhawks, it was junior forward Dedric Lawson who led the charge. The Memphis transfer posted 18 points and six rebounds while shooting 4-of-4 from three-point range.

Ballard commented after the game that Kansas’ strategy of playing with four players around junior center Udoka Azubuike is a difficult task, especially considering Lawson’s versatile skill set.

“I do think four around one is hard to guard, especially with Dedric at the four,” Ballard said. “He’s going to be a problem in [the Big 12].”

Self said that while he doesn’t think a four-guard lineup would work for Kansas right now, he added that he “absolutely” thinks the four-in one-out rotation with Lawson on the perimeter is where the Jayhawks are at their best entering the regular season.

Senior guard Lagerald Vick made a big contribution from deep as well, going 4-of-7 from deep en route to 16 points in the win.

Azubuike was the game’s second-leading scorer, dropping 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting. It was a positive step forward for his offensive game after scoring just two points and committing six turnovers versus Emporia State. He played a big role at the free throw line as well, going 5-of-6 from the stripe; the team as a whole was just 8-of-14 on free throws.

“He took his time and they were a lot softer,” Self said in regard to Azubuike’s free throws. “He’s capable of putting a soft stroke on the ball every time he doesn’t get sped up. I thought Doke played really well.”

The main negative trend from Kansas’ first exhibition reared its ugly head again versus Washburn, though: turnovers. After committing 22 total against the exhibition opener, the Jayhawks gave it away 11 more times in Thursday’s first half, followed by nine more in the second half.

Senior guard Javion Blake was the top offensive player for Washburn, scoring a team-high 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting, while sophomore forward Will McKee led the Ichabods in rebounds and assists with six and four, respectively.

It was a big night for Ballard, who played for Kansas for two seasons in the early 2000s, including for the 2002 Final Four team. He received a loud ovation when he was introduced to the crowd before the game.

Kansas will kick off the college basketball season on Nov. 6 at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis when it faces Michigan State. Washburn, meanwhile, will get its regular season underway on Nov. 9 on the road against Oklahoma Baptist.