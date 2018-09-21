Kansas Board of Regents approves $85 million funding increase for state universities

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved an $85 million funding increase for state universities during the next two years.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the request approved Thursday would restore funding cut by the Kansas Legislature in 2009. Lawmakers will have to approve the funding increase.

The request includes $50 million for fiscal year 2020, which begins in July, and an additional $35 million for the fiscal year 2021. The board’s official budget document will be submitted to the governor and Legislature by October 1st.

The state’s current funding of state universities is about $588 million out of a total state general fund budget of $7 billion.