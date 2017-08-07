Kansas Board of Regents awaiting word on 3 members’ seats

The Kansas Board of Regents is still awaiting word on whether Gov. Sam Brownback will replace three members whose terms have expired.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Brownback hasn’t named anyone to replace Regents Shane Bangerter, Ann Brandau-Murguia and Helen Van Etten. Their four-year terms expired at the end of June.

Kansas law allows the three to continue serving as regents until their replacements are named. They also are eligible to be appointed to a second term.

The governor appoints members of the board. They are allowed to begin serving if their appointments are approved by the state Senate Confirmation Oversight

Committee.

Board spokeswoman Breeze Richardson says it is still waiting on word from Brownback’s office.