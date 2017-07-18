Kansas board revokes doctor’s license again in abortion case

Kansas’ medical board has for the third time revoked the license of a doctor whose second opinions allowed the late Dr. George Tiller to perform late-term abortions more than a decade ago.

The Board of Healing Arts acted against Dr. Ann Kristin Neuhaus again over what it concluded were inadequate records for 11 patients aged 10 to 18 who sought abortions in 2003.

Kansas law required a second doctor to say continuing a pregnancy would permanently harm a patient’s physical or mental health.

The board’s order earlier this month said poor record-keeping could jeopardize patients’ future care.

The board revoked the Nortonville doctor’s license in 2012 and again in 2015. Each time, a Shawnee County judge overturned its action and ordered the board to reconsider.

Tiller was murdered in 2009.