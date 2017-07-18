WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


85°F
Clear
Feels Like 91°
Winds SE 10 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear94°
75°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear97°
78°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear100°
79°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
80°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm101°
76°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

Kansas board revokes doctor’s license again in abortion case

by on July 18, 2017 at 10:46 AM (50 mins ago)

Kansas’ medical board has for the third time revoked the license of a doctor whose second opinions allowed the late Dr. George Tiller to perform late-term abortions more than a decade ago.

The Board of Healing Arts acted against Dr. Ann Kristin Neuhaus again over what it concluded were inadequate records for 11 patients aged 10 to 18 who sought abortions in 2003.

Kansas law required a second doctor to say continuing a pregnancy would permanently harm a patient’s physical or mental health.

The board’s order earlier this month said poor record-keeping could jeopardize patients’ future care.

The board revoked the Nortonville doctor’s license in 2012 and again in 2015. Each time, a Shawnee County judge overturned its action and ordered the board to reconsider.

Tiller was murdered in 2009.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.