Kansas Bounces Back With Big Win Over Texas A&M 79-68

After Kansas lost to Oklahoma in crushing fashion earlier in the week, and with close games becoming the new normal this season, Jayhawks fans have been looking for a dominant victory. They got just that on Saturday afternoon, as Kansas took down the Texas A&M Aggies 79-68.

This time of the year is usually reserved for marquee conference matchups, but thanks to the Big 12/SEC Challenge there’s now a disjointed pause in the big 12 schedule. Not that Kansas struggles in the annual challenge; the Jayhawks entered Saturday with a 3-1 record in the series’ four-year history. Nonetheless, the win this weekend meant more for the sake of momentum than anything else.

Three-point shooting was critical for Kansas again against Texas A&M, but the Aggies didn’t do much to stop it. Instead of running the Jayhawks off the three-point line like most teams do in order to slow down KU, Texas A&M struggled to defend the perimeter consistently. Kansas finished the game 12-of-26 from deep.

“It just seemed like every bounce, every play, they made it,” Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. “And that’s the mark of a really good team.”

Senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk led the way offensively for Kansas, picking up his eight 20-point game of the year. He finished with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three-point range. KU is 7-1 this season when Mykhailiuk scores 20 or more, with the loss to Oklahoma being the only exception.

Sophomore guard Malik Newman also had another solid game, continuing a hot streak he’s been putting together over the past six games. Despite shooting just 2-of-6 from deep, he finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. He’s averaging 17 points per game during that six-game span.

With aforementioned momentum the only major thing on the line (other than overall record) against Texas A&M, arguably one of the biggest takeaways from Kansas’ win was freshman guard Marcus Garrett’s offense. He finished with nine points, his highest total since scoring 10 against Oakland on Nov. 24.

Guard play may be the biggest weakness for Texas A&M as a whole, and it showed against Kansas. Along with the Jayhawks shooting well from deep, the Aggies struggled mightily shooting the ball, making just 44 percent of their shots from the field and 28 percent of their three pointers.

One of the key talking points throughout the week was sophomore center Udoka Azubuike’s free throw shooting against Oklahoma, when he missed five consecutive free throws late en route to the loss. Kennedy said that fouling Azubuike was part of Texas A&M’s game plan late.

“We tried to do that at the end their a couple times, and our big didn’t foul [Azubuike],” Kennedy said. “They did a good job of not letting him get it.”

Azubuike finished the game with eight points and no free throw attempts. Kansas coach Bill Self said he worked with Azubuike during the week on free throws. He said he wasn’t necessarily disappointed that Azubuike didn’t get a chance to take foul shots in the game, but said he is looking forward to seeing him get the chance.

“It’s a little bit different under pressure,” Self said. “It takes a lot of discipline to not revert back to what you know.”

With the win, Kansas’ all-time record against Texas A&M is now 21-1, including each of the last 10 meetings. KU is 17-4 overall on the year now, while Texas A&M fell to 13-8 with its loss.

Conference play returns on Monday night, when the Jayhawks will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for the Sunflower Showdown against the Kansas State Wildcats. KU won the first meeting between the two teams this season 73-72. Monday’s game will tip off at 8:00.

“It’ll be the best environment that we’ll play in this year from a competitive standpoint,” Self said. “We won’t go to a place that will rival the energy they have for us.”