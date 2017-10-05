Kansas Bureau of Investigation sees agent shortage

Law enforcement agencies are facing a sharp increase in violent crimes in Kansas, as the state Bureau of Investigation deals with a shortage of agents to support local departments.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the bureau provided data Tuesday on violent-crime rates to the Joint Committee on Kansas Security.

The statistics show that the number of reported killings statewide increased by more than 46 percent between 2014 and 2016, the highest level since 2000. The

overall violent crime rate climbed more than 15 percent, with increases in rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

A bureau official says the number of investigators has dwindled since 2009, leaving agents overwhelmed and forcing the department to shell out more overtime

pay to meet demands.

Republican Rep. Kevin Jones says the bureau needs more resources.