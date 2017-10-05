WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


73°F
Overcast
Feels Like 73°
Winds South 8 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm77°
67°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Thunderstorm83°
58°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy75°
53°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear80°
58°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain66°
48°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Areal Flood Watch until 7:00am on October 7, 2017

Kansas Bureau of Investigation sees agent shortage

by on October 5, 2017 at 8:08 AM (3 hours ago)

Law enforcement agencies are facing a sharp increase in violent crimes in Kansas, as the state Bureau of Investigation deals with a shortage of agents to support local departments.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the bureau provided data Tuesday on violent-crime rates to the Joint Committee on Kansas Security.

The statistics show that the number of reported killings statewide increased by more than 46 percent between 2014 and 2016, the highest level since 2000. The
overall violent crime rate climbed more than 15 percent, with increases in rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

A bureau official says the number of investigators has dwindled since 2009, leaving agents overwhelmed and forcing the department to shell out more overtime
pay to meet demands.

Republican Rep. Kevin Jones says the bureau needs more resources.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.