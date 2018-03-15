WIBW News Now!

Kansas campus speech bill stalls over harassment concerns

by on March 15, 2018 at 4:10 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas legislators have narrowly rejected a bill designed to protect the free-speech rights of college students over concerns that it hamper efforts to fight harassment on campus.

The Senate vote Thursday on the measure was 20-20.  The bill would prevent state universities from having codes that limit student speech or from canceling appearances by offensive guest speakers even in the face of expected protests.

It failed because of a section on how universities discipline students for harassing other students.  It would require the harassment to be so severe that it keeps another student from “an educational opportunity or benefit.”

Several senators voting no said it would allow harassment of LGBT students or prevent universities from punishing students for sexual harassment.  Supporters said the measure could be rewritten to address those concerns.

