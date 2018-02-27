Kansas candidate among selected races for new non-partisan group

Kansas Independent candidate for Governor Greg Orman is one of a slate of non-partisan candidates running for office across the United States.

“Fundamentally, we’ve got a system that just isn’t serving the needs of the American people and certainly isn’t serving the needs of Kansans,” said Orman. “That’s really what being politically independent is all about.”

Orman said he’s an Independent for three reasons.

“I put my state and my country ahead of a political party. I use facts and common sense to solve problems. Ultimately, I’m not obligated to party bosses and special interests. I think taking that kind of approach to politics is something that can put us on a better heading.”

Orman understands that articulating his positions on issues will be vital because he doesn’t have the political shorthand of a party affiliation to tell people where he stands.

“In 2014, when I ran for office, I put out detailed policy positions on numerous issues,” Orman said. “We talked to voters very specifically about where we stood on the issues, which is what we will do again in 2018. Politics just isn’t about ideology. Unite America, the organization that I’m helping to roll out today, on their website, UniteAmerica.org, has a detailed Declaration of Independents.”

That document can be found at www.uniteamerica.org/declaration.

The full interview with Orman is below.