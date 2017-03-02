Kansas Center For Economic Growth Calls For Tax Policy Change To Pay For School Funding Adequacy

The Kansas Center for Economic Growth reacted to the Gannon adequacy ruling with something far from surprise.

Kansans never needed a court ruling to know our classrooms are desperately underfunded,” said KCEG Executive Director Heidi Holliday. “No matter how some spin the numbers, things are bad when schools literally cannot afford to stay open five days a week. They’re bad when the phrase ‘mass exodus’ is used to describe the number of teachers leaving the state. Things are really bad when a superintendent sacrifices his own salary because he’s worried his district won’t make the next month’s payroll.”

Even though the lawsuit began prior to the 2012 tax cuts, those that have made life even more difficult, according to Holliday.

“Kansas schools have been coping with these problems in every community for five years,” said Holliday. It isn’t just ‘inadequate.’ It is shameful. And, finally, our elected leaders must do something about it.”

Holliday says its time for lawmakers to decide what they want.

“With the Governor’s tax experiment on track to bankrupt the state by the end of March, this ruling forces policymakers to make a clear choice,” said Holliday. “They can prioritize failed tax policy that benefits a few at the top, or they can prioritize our schools, our children, and a brighter future for our state. I really hope this ruling will help lawmakers make the right choice.”

The Kansas Center for Economic Growth believes that choice is comprehensive tax reform. The first attempt at that this session was vetoed by Governor Sam Brownback.