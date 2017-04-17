Kansas to certify special congressional election results

Kansas officials plan to meet later this month to certify the results of a special congressional election.

The three-member State Board of Canvassers is scheduled to convene April 24.

The board is the governor, the attorney general and the secretary of state.

But they can send substitutes to handle what is often the routine business of reviewing vote totals from counties.

Republican Ron Estes defeated Democrat James Thompson in last week’s special election in the 4th Congressional District of south-central Kansas. The seat was

formerly held by Republican Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump appointed him CIA director.

The race drew national attention because Estes won by 7 percentage points when Pompeo won his last three elections by more than 30 percentage points.