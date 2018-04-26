Kansas Chamber calling for work on tax decoupling bill

The Kansas Chamber called on state lawmakers Thursday to let Kansans keep their federal tax cuts and to avoid secretly increasing state taxes.

“The individual income taxpayers in the state of Kansas will see a significant increase in their tax burden if the Legislature does not act,” said Eric Stafford, VP of Government Affairs with the Kansas Chamber. “Some have been calling this a tax cut. I think it’s probably more accurate to say it’s preventing a tax increase by passing legislation.”

Right now, Kansas makes those who take the standard deduction on their taxes at the federal level also do so in the state. The proposed bill would change that practice. For those who would use this windfall to balance the state’s budget, Stafford says that’s not really fair.

“I don’t know how they can count on this money that wasn’t expected to be there, anyway,” said Stafford. “Had Congress not passed the tax plan that it did and the tax cuts that it did back in December, the state wouldn’t be seeing this money.”

Kansans can go to KansasTaxCuts.com to contact their state lawmakers to let them know their position on the issue.