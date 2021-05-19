Kansas Chamber Drops Membership in U.S. Chamber
The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group’s support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation.
The Kansas City Star reports that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement of Representative Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their Kansas City-area district prompted the state chamber to not renew its membership in the national group.
The national group’s endorsement caught Kansas business leaders by surprise, and Alan Cobb, the state chamber’s president and CEO, said some of the state group’s members were frustrated.
The U.S. Chamber’s endorsement of Davids and other Democrats represented a strategic shift intended to gain favor with Democrats in anticipation that they would maintain their House majority.
The state chamber does not make endorsements in congressional and U.S. Senate races.
In state races, it typically supports Republicans who align with it on tax cuts and deregulation.