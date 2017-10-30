Kansas Chamber hosting Vision 2025 forums across the state next month

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce is looking for business and community leaders across the state to join them in helping cast their vision for growth. They are calling it Vision 2025.

“It’s a way to address some of the slow growth issues, slow economic growth in Kansas,” said Alan Cobb with the Kansas Chamber. “We’re focusing on four areas. Growing the talent supply, advancing our competitiveness, expanding our innovation in entrepreneurship and improving the business infrastructure. Those are all kind of obvious clear areas the state needs to focus on. However, the details under each of those topics, we want to get input from the business community and the public at large.”

The Kansas Chamber will hold seven regional forums across the state. The forums are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Forums will take place on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 8th in Topeka from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dillon House at 404 SW 9th Street and in Overland Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Capital Federal Conference Center at Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd.

Thursday, Nov. 9th in Pittsburg from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Overman Student Center at Pittsburg State University.

Wednesday, Nov. 15th in Salina from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Salina Country Club at 2101 E. Country Club Road and in Hays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at a venue to be determined.

Thursday, Nov. 16th in Dodge City from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the United Wireless Arena, 4100 W. Comanche Street and in Wichita from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, 400 W. Douglas Avenue.

You also can provide input by completing the Chamber’s online survey at www.KSVision2025.com/Survey.