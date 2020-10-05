Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo Winners Named
Lonesome Pine Ranch, Cedar Point, claimed top team honors at the recent 2020 Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo in Medicine Lodge.
Team members are Bud Higgs, Troy Higgs, Makenzie Higgs, Frank Higgs, Travis Duncan, and Bo Krueger. Lonesome Pine placed second in the stray gathering and wild cow milking events as well as third in cattle sorting.
Beachner Brothers Livestock of Erie placed second in overall team standings. Cowboys representing the Neosho County ranch operation include Cody Kendall, Calvin Kendall, Caden Kendall, Gina Kendall, Ty Swiler and Josh Lilly.
Both stray gathering and wild cow milking events were won by Beachner Brothers while placing third in branding competition. Team member Cody Kendall rode his Quarter Horse, Little TJ Paul, to collect the Top Horse Award at the rodeo.
Snyder/XIT of Coldwater and Plains placed third in the team rankings. Cowboys riding in the joint effort were Cory Rickard, Kash Larrabee, Tray Snyder, Toby Snyder, Chayde Snyder and Frank Morton. Chayde Snyder placed third for the Snyder/XIT team in the ranch bronc riding.
The champion ranch bronc rider, Justin Peterson of Haywire Cattle Company at El Dorado was recognized with the Top Hand Award at the rodeo. The Haywire team also placed third in both the wild cow milking and stray gathering events.
Additional event winners were Nelson Angus/Broken H Ranch of Leonardville, branding, and JLB Ranch from Douglass, sorting.
Lonesome Pine Ranch, Cedar Point, claimed top team honors at the recent 2020 Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo in Medicine Lodge.