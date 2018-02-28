WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Haze
Feels Like 54°
Winds North 14 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain63°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear53°
28°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear57°
39°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear63°
44°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy62°
41°

Kansas charges dropped against former KU basketball player’s father

by on February 28, 2018 at 12:47 PM (5 hours ago)

Charges have been dropped against a Lawrence man who was jailed for 1.5 years in a sex crimes case.

Fifty-one-year-old Tracy Releford was charged after an encounter in August 2016 encounter with a 16-year-old girl that moved between Lawrence and Kansas City, Missouri.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a judge ruled in February that probable cause did not exist to charge Releford with two felonies. Prosecutors dropped a remaining misdemeanor charge but said the case could be refiled.

Trial assistant Jill Spurling says the state’s witness didn’t show up for the preliminary hearing.

The original charge of aggravated human trafficking was dismissed in March 2017.

Releford will be transferred to Missouri custody on another charge.

Releford is the father of a former University of Kansas basketball player Travis Releford.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.